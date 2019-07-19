Fire department hosting community event to help Oklahoma firefighter injured helping others

SPARKS, Okla. – A local community is working to help a firefighter who was injured while trying to save others.

“He’s a natural-born hero,” said Pam Brown. “That’s what he is.”

Pam Brown told News 4 that it has always been her son’s dream to become a firefighter, so he was ecstatic when he became a volunteer with the Sparks Fire Department.

“It was probably one of his proudest moments, besides having his daughter, that was probably one of the proudest moments of his life,” she said.

Nicholas Brown was on his way home from work in May when he spotted a wreck near I-35 and S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

“And nobody had any headlights on, no emergency flashers or anything and he actually almost hit the wreck,” his mother said.

Being a trained first responder, Nicholas got out to help. However, he was hit by an oncoming car and his pelvis was broken in three places.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Now, the Sparks Fire Department is hosting an event to help Brown during his recovery. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, the fire department will be hosting a benefit dinner and auction. "The Sparks Fire Department and the Sparks Fire Ladies Auxillary invite you to enjoy fried catfish, pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, coleslaw, baked beans, hush puppies, drinks and [dessert.] Sit and listen to the Ann Davis Band live and activities for the kids. Then, hang around for our pie/cake/baked goods auction! Our community members have made some awesome desserts for you in bid on to benefit Nick's family and help them financially get through the next few months," a statement on Facebook read. Pam Brown tells News 4 that Nicholas still has six more weeks before he begins a new therapy regiment. She adds that he is in good spirits. A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family.