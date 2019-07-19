In Your Corner team, utility partners flip burgers to help raise money for less-fortunate families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Cool air isn't an option for everyone, and many of these families need help paying their utility bills.

Friday, the community came together for the Salvation Army's Home Energy Aid lunch to help our less-fortunate neighbors with their heating and cooling bills.

Crest Foods went above and beyond, donating all of the food!

Once again, News 4’s Marc Dillard and the Smokin' Brothers of Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church handled the grilling duties.

They flipped burgers and kept the guests happy and fed.

Through the Energy Aid Fund, the Salvation Army with the help of OG&E, ONG, and PSO are able to assist thousands of families each year.

Click here to donate to the Salvation Army to help your neighbor in need.