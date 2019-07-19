× Man arrested after allegedly threatening, attempting to rob 11-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to steal from an 11-year-old girl in Oklahoma City.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the 3800 block of S.W. 38th St. in Oklahoma City following a disturbance.

According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses told police that 48-year-old Patrick Wimberly approached an 11-year-old girl and attempted to steal her purse.

After seeing Wimberly tugging on the purse strap, witnesses intervened.

The affidavit states that while Wimberly was being detained by officers, he said, “I’m going to come back and murder all of them. I’ll let God take care of it.”

Wimberly was arrested on complaints of first-degree robbery and threatening to perform an act of violence.