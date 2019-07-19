Mother creates hope boxes in honor of 4-year-old daughter

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – In honor of a 4-year-old who died in a tragic accident, an Oklahoma family is helping others.

“After my baby died, I decided to do something,” Monique Jones said. “To actually follow through from what I’ve been telling her and what I wanted to teach my kids, which is to help others.”

Cassiel Jones died after she was accidentally hit by a car that was backing up. After her death, family members wanted to honor her giving spirit with ‘Cassiel’s Hope Box.’

The box has non-perishable food and other supplies for families when food banks are closed, or in case of emergencies. The box operates off donations, and Jones says she has seen people give and take from the box. However, it has never been empty.

“You know, it makes me cry wanting to think that people are actually wanting to help other people,” Jones told KXII. “That’s the best thing about doing this.”

Jones said blankets and tarps are needed for the winter months. She also hopes to expand the boxes to schools in order to provide school supplies and other basic necessities for children.

“I want to make my daughter proud,” Jones said. “That’s what we want to do.”