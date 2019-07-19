Neighbor makes alleged death threats in Chickasha; family scared for their life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - Brad Parr had a stroke two years ago that left him partially paralyzed on his left side; now he is dealing with another frightening situation: a death threat from the man who lives right next door.

“I`m a walking miracle and this guy here is trying to kill me now,” Bradley Parr said.

Parr says his neighbor James Edward Wilson keeps making threats to his family. We met in his church parking lot because he was too afraid Wilson would see him talking to our news crew.

“He`s threatened violence and he`s follow through with a physical altercation with me in my own door,” Parr said.

Wilson and Parr had an altercation on Parr`s front porch July 9 when Wilson allegedly came over drunk wanting to hang out.

“Told him the best thing he could do was go home and he said 'or what?' [I] said 'or you`re going to end up getting hurt,' and then he rushed over to the door and grabbed the door,” Parr said.

Wilson got the brunt of the injuries, but not before causing damage to Parr`s truck.

Parr also believes Wilson also shot his horse that night, but officials say there's not enough evidence to prove that.

“I would have loved to have been able to tie him to this. Do I believe he did it? My gut says probably. But what we know or feel and what we can prove are two different things and we have to be able to prove it,” Grady County Undersheriff Phil Blevins said.

Wilson was arrested twice in the past week. Once for overpaid fines from a previous case and the other for a charge of malicious destruction of property and threatening to perform an act of violence.

His bail set at $5,000 by Caddo County District Special District Judge David Stephens.

“I think they need to take a harder look at what this guy is doing and has done to me. The things he`s said and the actions he`s taken,” Parr said.

News 4 covered another case with Wilson in 2013 when he threatened to kill multiple people including District Judge Richard Van Dyck. He pled guilty and was sentenced to six months in the Grady County Jail.

Now this man with a long rap sheet lives next to Parr and his wife.

“He is a good citizen and we`re trying. We really are, and he just needs to take all safety precautions that he can,” Blevins said.

“I shouldn`t have to live in my house in fear,” Parr said.

Now Parr is carrying a gun and putting cameras up around his house.

He also has a protective order against Wilson.