× NFL will not discipline Tyreek Hill after being accused of child abuse

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was investigated after an accusation that he physically abused his son, will not be suspended or fined by the NFL.

In a written statement released Friday, the league said Hill would not be disciplined because of lack of access to evidence in the legal investigation.

“Over the past four months, we have conducted a comprehensive investigation of allegations regarding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill,” the statement said. “Throughout this investigation, the NFL’s primary concern has been the well-being of the child. Our understanding is that the child is safe and that the child’s ongoing care is being directed and monitored by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families.

“In conducting our investigation, we have taken great care to ensure that we do not interfere with the county’s proceedings or compromise the privacy or welfare of the child in any way. The information developed in the court proceeding is confidential and has not been shared with us, and the court has sealed all law enforcement records. Local law enforcement authorities have publicly advised that the available evidence does not permit them to determine who caused the child’s injuries.

“Similarly, based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy. Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City’s training camp and participate in all club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.

“If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all appropriate steps at that time.”

Hill has denied wrongdoing. Veterans are scheduled to report to Chiefs training camp on Friday, July 26.

“Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week.”

Hill previously had been banned from team activities since late April, when a partial audio recording was released originally on CNN affiliate KCTV, suggesting that Hill broke his 3-year-old son’s arm. The man identified as Hill also is heard on the recording telling his fiancée, Crystal Espinal, “You need to be terrified of me, too, b—-.” A full version of the recording aired on Kansas City station 610 KCSP earlier this month. CNN has not authenticated the recording.

In June, the criminal investigation was no longer active, according to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe.

Hill reacted to his reinstatement on Twitter, thanking his family, friends and fans for their support.

“I can assure you that I will continue to work to be the person, player and teammate that you envisioned me to be,” he wrote.

This isn’t Hill’s first run-in with the law.

In 2015, Tyreek Hill pleaded guilty to a domestic assault and battery charge that stemmed from an incident in 2014.

Hill’s former girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, said Hill punched her in the face, punched her in the stomach and choked her inside their home.

She said the fight started over a text message from someone claiming that Hill was hitting on high schoolers.

Less than 24 hours after his arrest, Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy released him from the football team.

He received a three-year deferred sentence.

According to information on the Oklahoma District Court’s website, a judge found Hill to be in compliance, withdrew the guilty plea, entered a not guilty plea, and ordered the case to be dismissed and expunged.

The Chiefs drafted Hill in 2016. Last season he was fourth in the NFL with 1,479 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns.