OKCPS board member, alumni speaking out on impending Northeast Academy name change

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City Public School board member is taking legal action and a community is outraged about an impending name change.

Northeast Academy will soon be known as Classen SAS.

It’s just one school that is experiencing a name change or consolidation as part of Oklahoma City Public Schools’ “Pathway to Greatness” plan.

A district board member, Charles Henry, has filed a petition – claiming the district did not follow the proper policy for the name change since it didn’t put it “on the agenda for public discussion and vote.”

However, a representative for OKCPS says they believe they did comply with board policy.

In the meantime, alumni and community members are fighting to keep their school’s name and legacy.

“It means a lot more than just the name,” said Northeast graduate Michael Dwaine-Parker. “It’s the basic spirit of the school.”

Oklahoma City Public Schools says they cannot comment because it’s pending litigation.

Meanwhile, alumni and the community say they are planning a fundraiser for their efforts to keep the school’s name.

It will be held in the school’s parking lot Sunday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m.

You can read OKCPS’s full statement below:

“On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, OKCPS legal services received a motion to join OKC Northeast High School Association to case number CV-19-1433 that was filed with the District Court of Oklahoma County on July 15, 2019. Because this is pending litigation, OKCPS cannot comment at this time. However, we look forward to working through the legal process to find a timely resolution. In the meantime, OKCPS teams continue to prepare for the upcoming school year. We welcomed our amazing building principals back this week and community partners and volunteers are joining forces in new and innovative ways to support our students and families. Renovations also continue at a number of schools across the district, including our new athletic practice fields which are coming to life after a wet start to the summer. The excitement is building, and we look forward to welcoming our students back to OKCPS on August 12.”