Oklahoma City Animal Welfare encourages residents to “storm our shelter”

OKLAHOMA CITY – While millions of people have said they are interested in storming Area 51, a local animal shelter is hoping that you’ll decide to head to their shelter instead.

On Friday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare published a post to encourage residents to head to the shelter instead of Area 51.

“Come storm our shelter… We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens. Adoption isn’t that far out of this world!” the post read.

All of the adoptable pets are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.