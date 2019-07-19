Police: Alleged burglary suspects ran from home after spotting victim

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly broke into a home in southeast Oklahoma City.

On July 10, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of S.E. 67th St. following a reported burglary.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that she was home alone when she heard knocks on her front door. She says she didn’t answer the door, and the men eventually left.

Both of the men came back and knocked again, but she still didn’t answer the door. A few minutes later, she heard a loud noise in the house and saw both men inside her home.

When the alleged suspects saw the victim, they immediately ran from the home.

Investigators learned that one of the men had kicked in the back door of the home, and let the other suspect into the home.

On Friday, Oklahoma City police released photos of men they would like to speak with in connection to the burglary.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.