OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City officers were called to Mercy Hospital after a man walked into the hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound.

The victim told investigators that he was stabbed near N.W. 94th and University.

At this point, very little other information is known about the crime.