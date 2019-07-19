× Police: Man stabbed while helping daughter move in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital after he was attacked while trying to help his daughter move out of a metro apartment complex.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, dispatchers with the Oklahoma City Police Department learned about a stabbing at the London Square Apartments.

The victim told police that he was helping his daughter move out of the complex when they were approached by a man with a gun. The victim says he fought with the suspect and was able to get control of the gun.

However, he says he was stabbed in the process.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to be OK.

So far, no arrests have been made.