Rogers County officials investigate drowning

ROGERS CO., Okla. – Rogers County officials are investigating what caused an Oklahoma City man to drown Friday.

Officials say they were called to the 4100 block of East 390 Road in Oolagah around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Northwest Fire Department recovered Michael Bunn, 59, from less than 10 feet of water.

Authorities are still investigating what exactly happened, but say Bunn was not wearing a floatation device.