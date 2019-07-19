× State Election Board: more than 134,000 voters could be declared ‘inactive’

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Election Board says that more than 134,000 voters could be declared inactive if they don’t respond to the Address Confirmation Notice by July 27.

Election Board officials say they mailed more than 181,000 Address Confirmation Notices to certain Oklahoma voters this spring, as required by law. Nearly two months later, more than 134,000 notices remain outstanding.

State election officials urge any voter who has not responded to the notice, to do so as soon as possible.

“An Address Confirmation Notice has to be signed and dated by the voter in order for election officials to confirm or make changes to a voter registration. Those who respond online will be asked to take an oath. It’s one of the many safeguards we have in place to protect the integrity of our election system,” said State Election Board spokesperson, Misha Mohr.

Mohr said voters can respond to the Address Confirmation Notice by mail or online at http://ok.gov/elections.

State and federal law require that Address Confirmation Notices be mailed to certain voters every two years. Voters who do not respond by the deadline will automatically be designated as “inactive” voters. “Inactive” voters are still registered voters who are eligible to vote and can automatically change their status to “active” by voting or updating their registration during the next two General Election cycles.

Mohr reminds Oklahomans that voters who are designated “inactive” this year and remain “inactive” following the 2022 General Election are required by law to be removed from the voter rolls.