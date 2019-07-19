Stolen gun leads to drug bust, two arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro man is accused of walking out the front door of a gun shop with a stolen firearm in his pocket.

All happening in broad daylight and several security cameras caught the criminal in the act from several angles.

“We try to cover every square foot of the building,” Mike Rust, General Manager of H&H Shooting Sports said.

Christopher Copeland allegedly stole a semi-automatic 9-millimeter handgun from H&H Shooting Sports.

“He came in just like every customer, walked up to the counter and asked where the handguns were,” Rust said.

An employee pointed Copeland to the back corner of the store.

In a split-second, police say the 22-year-old saw his opportunity.

Copeland was seen wandering around looking at several cases with a knife in his pocket.

Once he was in the all clear and alone, he tried to open a locked case with his hands.

He tried, again and again, all while looking straight into the surveillance camera feet away.

But Copeland didn’t give up.

“He pulled out his pocket knife and pry the case open,” Rust said. H & H chose not to release that part of the video because it doesn’t want to give any ideas.

Then Copeland shoved the gun in his pocket.

“He rearranged his pants and walked out the front door,” Rust said.

Copeland got inside a white Cadillac and drove off.

However, his license plate was clearly visible, letting officers know exactly where to find him.

Within days, officers showed up to his southwest Oklahoma City home where there was another surprise.

One that landed Chelsey Evans in hot water too.

That’s because officers say the stolen gun was right next to a bag of heroin.

Both Copeland and Evans were sent off to jail.

The stolen handgun is now back where it belongs.

"Knowing the items are secure is important to us,” Rust said.

Copeland is facing burglary and felony drug charges as well as being a previous felon in possession of a firearm.

As for H&H, they have updated all of their locks.