Teen wakes up to woman in his home, helps her find her way

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City teenager woke up Monday to find a complete stranger in his living room.

14-year-old Bryan Herrera says he woke up around 3 p.m. that afternoon, and when he went into the living room there was a woman he didn’t know sitting on his couch.

“I called my brother first, cause I was like is this one of your- there`s a girl here,” Herrera said. “Is she yours? That`s exactly how I said it too.”

That wasn’t the case at all.

Herrera says he wasn’t sure exactly what to do, so he actually went into the kitchen to make a bowl of cereal, then he started recording their conversation.

Eventually, he realized the woman was confused and didn’t know where she was.

“This whole encounter is probably scaring her more than it`s scaring me,” Herrera told News 4. “My mind was like, I don’t know how to act. So I don’t know, my instinct was to comfort her.”

He later learned she had fallen while walking in the neighborhood.

His neighbor helped her to her feet, guided her into his home after she claimed she lived there.

“She was a very sweet young lady. I don`t know how she ended up here, or where she come from, now I find out she doesn`t live here,” Herrera’s neighbor Kenneth Highsmith said. “It really concerns me.”

Herrera says the woman had a hard time walking because of her fall outside, so he went to get his grandma’s walker for her to use.

He says the whole interaction lasted about 20 minutes before the woman called her sister to come pick her.

“I’m sorry, we just don’t know where she’s been. She didn’t tell anybody she was going on a walk,” the sister said. “I appreciate you helping her, I really do.”