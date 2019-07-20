× EMSA responds to 3 heat-related emergencies by 11 a.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA medics have responded to three heat-related emergencies in the metro area already today.

This is the fifth day in a row EMSA has issued a Heat Alert for the metro.

EMSA Paramedics have responded to 41 heat-related emergencies in just the past five days.

EMSA is urging citizens to make a plan to stay safe when going outdoors.

Plan the amount of time you think will be outdoors and take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time.

Emergencies can happen and you could be stranded outdoors longer than expected. Always have a cell phone with you to call 911, if needed.

Tips for staying healthy in the heat: