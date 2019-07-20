OKCPD searches for suspect after NW OKC shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

Posted 5:49 pm, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03PM, July 20, 2019

Oklahoma City – First responders are on the scene of a shoot out at a northwest Oklahoma City gas station Saturday afternoon.

Officials were called to the scene near NW 63rd and Broadway just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

There is at least one victim, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers say two vehicles shot at each other and a blue Malibu or Impala fled the scene.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

