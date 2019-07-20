ODOC searches for fugitive who never returned from church

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for a man who never returned to the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center after church on July 11.

Christopher G. Coffey, 29, was serving a 10-year sentence out of Stephens County for vehicle theft.

His criminal background also includes a 2014 conviction for aggravated assault and battery.

Coffey is described as white, 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighing about 270 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm of a jester.

ODOC says the public should not approach Coffey or attempt to apprehend him.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.

All calls and emails are confidential.

