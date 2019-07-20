ODOC searching for McAlester correctional center walkaway

McALESTER, Okla. – An inmate walked away late Saturday morning from the minimum-security Jackie Brannon Correctional Center.

Christopher Jacobs, 39, was discovered missing around 10 a.m. Saturday

Jacobs is serving multiple Pittsburg County sentences for grand larceny, second-degree burglary, false impersonation, possession of stolen property, and vehicle theft.

Other facility inmates told ODOC staff that a vehicle picked up Jacobs and fled. As Jacobs is from the area where the prison is located, he may still be nearby.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension agents, JBCC staff, ODOC K9 units, and area law enforcement are looking for him.

Jacobs is described as Native American, 6-feet tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

The public is advised to not approach Jacobs or attempt to apprehend him. Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.

All calls and emails are confidential.