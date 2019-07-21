Driver crashes into Tulsa home after losing control

TULSA, Okla. – A driver was ticketed after losing control and crashing into a Tulsa home.

It happened Friday, just before 11:45 p.m., near East Admiral and South Yale Avenue.

According to KJRH, the driver was headed westbound on Admiral when she lost control, hitting the house.

Police arrived on scene and found the vehicle on the front porch, along with damage to a support beam and the front yard.

A field sobriety test was administered by Tulsa police who say the driver was not under the influence.

She was given a ticket for driving without insurance or a license.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.