Inmate who walked away from Oklahoma correctional center captured

Posted 3:16 pm, July 21, 2019, by and

McALESTER, Okla. – A 39-year-old inmate is back in custody after walking away from a minimum-security correctional center in southeastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Christopher Jacobs was apprehended Saturday night after walking away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester.

Officials say Jacobs was discovered missing around 10 a.m. Saturday. Other inmates told investigators that Jacobs had walked away from the correctional center and got into a vehicle that then left the area.

Jacobs was serving a five-year prison sentence out of Pittsburg County for grand larceny, burglary, false impersonation, possession of stolen property and vehicle theft.

Prison officials did not indicate whether Jacobs will face additional charges following his escape.

