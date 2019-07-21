Moore police looking for a person of interest in Sunday afternoon homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE - A suspicious death in Moore is now a homicide investigation. Officers were called to a home near Morgan Drive and Main Street around noon on Sunday. Once inside, they found one man dead. "Had a friend of this victim that noticed he didn`t show up for church. Went and checked on him, found him, and it was obvious he was deceased," Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department said. "When officers arrived they found what`s turned out to be a homicide."

Police say they are looking for the victim's son, 21-year-old Jacob Barber. He is a person of interest in this case, but there is not a warrant out for his arrest at this time. 'Just information that we`ve obtained, and he`s missing with the victim`s vehicle. Vehicle gone, he`s gone, and his dad is deceased," Sgt. Lewis said. "That`s what makes him a person of interest."

Police say barber is driving his father's vehicle. A white 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with the Oklahoma plate JBW904.

Police have not released the name of the victim or a cause of death.