Moore Police Searching for Person of Interest Involved with Suspicious Death

Posted 7:14 pm, July 21, 2019, by

MOORE, Okla. – Detectives are searching for a person they would like to talk to about a suspicious death.

Authorities are looking for 21-year-old Jacob Barber. Police say a man was found dead inside his home after he did not show up for church Sunday morning.

Barber is possibly driving a white 2007 Nissan Pathfinder with an Oklahoma plate “JBW904”. No warrant has been issued.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Moore Police Department at 405-793-5171.

