OHP: Garvin County crash claims lives of 9-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – A crash in Garvin County over the weekend claimed the lives of two children, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Saturday, just after 11:30 a.m., near County Road 1570 and County Road 3300, approximately 4.7 miles east of Pauls Valley.

According to a trooper’s report, what led up to the two-vehicle crash is still under investigation.

However, a 9-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, both passengers in the same car, were killed in the collision. Another passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries in fair condition.

The drivers of each vehicle also sustained injuries, with one being treated and released.