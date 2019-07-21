× Remington Park hosting variety of events for all ages

OKLAHOMA CITY – Remington Park is hosting a variety of events this summer from a truck show to pet races for people of all ages.

July 27

The band Xtreme is bringing its Xtreme Reunion Tour to Remington Park at 10 p.m. on July 27. The Latin bachata group was awarded Best New Group at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in 2006. In 2007, “Haciento Historia” was nominated for a Latin Billboard award as Tropical Album of the Year. The concert is open to all ages, but tickets are required.

July 31

Remington Park is giving away a 2019 Dodge Charger GT on July 31 at 10 p.m., in a competitive drawing between five casino guests. Click here for complete details.

August 10

The 2019 Oklahoma Hispanic Chamber Expo and Career Fair takes place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on August 10. The event is recognized as the largest business expo in Oklahoma. More than 100 exhibitors will share information about their products, services and career opportunities.

August 25

One of Remington Park’s most popular events returns on August 25 from 3-8 p.m. Remington Bark is a day when animal lovers can bring their leashed pet dogs to the track. Furry friends can enter to race down the homestretch of the horse racing track, enter into a costume contest, sample goodies and more. The event is free to attend and registration to enter dogs into the pet races is $25. Click here to register your dog by August 12. Remington Bark coincides with opening weekend of Remington Park’s live thoroughbred horse racing season.

