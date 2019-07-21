“She will never forget this,” Oklahoma teen meets her idol

BIXBY, Okla. – An Oklahoma family made their daughter’s dream come true after she met one of her biggest idols.

Alexis Finley, or Lexi, is a 19-year-old girl with down syndrome who was this year’s homecoming queen at Bixby High School.

Lexi is a huge fan of singer Shawn Mendes.

Months ago, her family bought her concert tickets and learned there was a possibility for a meet and greet.

“I think it’s blown her mind, it’s going to blow her mind when she gets to meet him,” said Lexi’s dad Scott Finley. “She’s not going to know what to do with herself, we will have to keep a tight ring on her for a minute”.

So, on Saturday, Lexi got to meet Shawn Mendes at his concert in Tulsa and couldn’t have been more excited.

“They were so gracious to make it happen, we’ve been talking and it probably made her life, not just her day. It’s crazy, she will never forget this,” Scott told KJRH.