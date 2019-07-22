× 25-year-old woman killed in crash near Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman.

It happened Sunday, just before 7:30 a.m., on State Highway 7, approximately 1.7 miles west of Sulphur.

A report states the crash involved one vehicle, and killed 25-year-old Amber Stephens, of Sulphur.

The driver was taken to a hospital and then flown to another hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.