Live Interactive KFOR Radar

25-year-old woman killed in crash near Sulphur

Posted 7:56 am, July 22, 2019, by

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman.

It happened Sunday, just before 7:30 a.m., on State Highway 7, approximately 1.7 miles west of Sulphur.

A report states the crash involved one vehicle, and killed 25-year-old Amber Stephens, of Sulphur.

The driver was taken to a hospital and then flown to another hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.