6-week-old puppy thriving after being found in Tulsa trash truck

TULSA, Okla. – A 6-week-old puppy is alive and well after being found in a Tulsa trash truck last week.

Oscar was found in the commercial trash truck on Friday and taken to an animal hospital.

“They couldn’t figure out how he made it through the compactor,” said Susan Tulkin, C.A.R.E. “They’ve never had a live animal come out of a trash truck before.”

Tulkin was told the workers run the compactor every other stop and do not know how many stops Oscar went through.

Oscar was dehydrated from the heat and started having seizures the night after he was found.

“We thought he was going to be another tragic case and we were going to get a phone call that said he didn’t make it through the night,” Tulkin told FOX 23.

But, Oscar made it, and continues to improve each day.

“We put him through a little obstacle course which he passed with flying colors,” said Associate Veterinarian Samantha Ketcher. “I think he’s going to have a happy, healthy, normal life.”

Oscar went home with a foster family who is considering adopting him.