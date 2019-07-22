Cooking with Kyle: Zucchini bread

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summertime produces fantastic zucchini, which may seem like an oxymoron to some. True fans will coat the bottom of a skillet with olive oil, heat it until a bead of water dances and sauté slices in the hot oil. Other fans will cut the zucchini on the diagonal or in strips, brush with oil and grill over medium heat. For those non-believers, this zucchini bread is a great start. It’s a fantastic bread and introduces those who are not fans to a method of eating zucchini which everyone loves. This recipe yields two, 9×5 loaves. Enjoy!

Ingredients

3 to 4 cups grated fresh zucchini

3 C flour

1 t baking soda

1 t baking powder

2 t cinnamon

1/2 t ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 1/3 C sugar

2 eggs, beaten

2 t vanilla extract

1/2 t salt

3/4 C butter, melted

1 C chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)

1 C dried cranberries or raisins (optional)

Directions