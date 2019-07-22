Cooking with Kyle: Zucchini bread

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summertime produces fantastic zucchini, which may seem like an oxymoron to some. True fans will coat the bottom of a skillet with olive oil, heat it until a bead of water dances and sauté slices in the hot oil. Other fans will cut the zucchini on the diagonal or in strips, brush with oil and grill over medium heat. For those non-believers, this zucchini bread is a great start. It’s a fantastic bread and introduces those who are not fans to a method of eating zucchini which everyone loves. This recipe yields two, 9×5 loaves. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 3 to 4 cups grated fresh zucchini
- 3 C flour
- 1 t baking soda
- 1 t baking powder
- 2 t cinnamon
- 1/2 t ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 1/3 C sugar
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 t vanilla extract
- 1/2 t salt
- 3/4 C butter, melted
- 1 C chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)
- 1 C dried cranberries or raisins (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Lightly grease or spray two 9”x5” loaf pans
- Grate zucchini; may use food processor or a grater. Place in a colander or sieve and allow excess moisture to drain off.
- In a bowl, combine flour, baking soda and powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and sugar. Sift or whisk together until evenly blended.
- In a second mixing bowl, combine eggs, melted butter, vanilla and zucchini. Whisk together.
- Fold dry ingredients into wet ingredients in increments until thoroughly and evenly combined. Fold in optional nuts, raisins or dried cranberries.
- Divide dough evenly between the two loaf pans; distribute and flatten using spatula.
- Place in preheated oven; bake for 45-55 minutes, or until a knife inserted into center of loaf comes clean.
- Allow to cool for 10-15 minutes before removing from pan.
- Store in zipper bag or food wrap. Will keep for 1 week at room temperature. May be frozen for up to two months.