Accidental shooting during argument leads to Oklahoma City woman’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is dead after being accidentally shot by her father following an altercation between him and another family member.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 19, officers were called to a reported shooting at a home near N. Rockwell Ave. and Britton Rd.

"It was a rather odd type of shooting call, not one we typically respond to," MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

It was an odd and heartbreaking call because the victim in this case, 47-year-old Mischa Hill, died from bullets that weren’t meant for her, and police say the man behind the trigger was her own father, 74-year-old Michael Henthorn.

"Three generations live under the same roof in this house. You've got grandparents, their daughter and son-in-law and then the daughter and son-in-law's son,” Knight said.

While they were getting their backyard ready for a family gathering on Friday night, Henthorn allegedly got into an argument with one of his family members.

"At some point during this argument, he decided, the suspect decided, to go and arm himself with a gun and his grandson confronted him as he's coming out, telling him to think this over. He was trying to intercede," Knight said.

That led to a struggle over the gun, which ended with the gun discharging.

"The round that discharged during the altercation ended up striking the victim, killing her,” Knight said.

Hill died at the hospital.

News 4 spoke with a family member who didn’t want to go on camera but told KFOR that Hill was a devoted mother, daughter, teacher and friend who will be missed by many.

Henthorn was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of second-degree murder.