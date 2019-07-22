Beloved Guthrie fiddle shop reopening in new location following fire

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A beloved Guthrie fiddle shop starts a new chapter Monday after it burned down months ago.

It’s been a long road to recovery for the owner of the shop, famous fiddler Byron Berline.

Berline’s fiddle shop, Double Stop Fiddle Shop, burned down, as well as the Furrow Flower Shop, on February 23.

Many instruments inside the fiddle shop were destroyed, with some surviving.

Berline spoke to News 4 shortly after the fire and said he always felt each instrument had a personality and soul to them, and hated to see them die a death like that.

“I want to have a place to wheel and deal in instruments and collect. I don’t know how much longer I’ll do that, but I’m not ready to quit,” he told News 4 back in February.

While the cause of the fire was not determined, Berline is moving forward, and his new fiddle shop, Byron’s Fiddle Shop and Music Hall, will open at 10 a.m. Monday.

There will be a big reopening celebration on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the new location. Berline and some special guests will be performing.

Byron’s Fiddle Shop and Music Hall is located at 211 E Oklahoma Avenue in Guthrie.