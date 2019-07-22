× EMSA officials lift Heat Alert thanks to cooler temperatures

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thanks to cooler temperatures on Monday, EMSA officials have lifted the second Heat Alert of the summer.

The second Heat Alert of the summer was issued July 16 and lifted Monday.

During that time, 46 people were treated by paramedics for heat-related illnesses.

EMSA officials issue a Heat Alert when five or more people call 911 specifically naming “heat” as the cause of their emergency.

The first Heat Alert was issued on June 27 and was lifted on July 12.

87 people were treated for heat-related illnesses.

The Heat Alert is canceled when the temperatures “decrease substantially or fewer heat-related calls are received in the 911 communications center,” EMSA officials say.