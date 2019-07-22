Former Norman High School assistant principal charged with sexual battery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. - A former Norman High School assistant principal is charged for allegedly molesting a teenage girl.

Robert Davis is charged with two counts of sexual battery.

Police arrested Davis last week, telling News 4 a woman came forward alleging he drugged and raped her. At the time, investigators said they believed there were other victims.

Now court documents reveal more about the allegations made by the adult woman, and new allegations made by a teenager.

The affidavit states it happened at Davis' home in Yukon in Canadian County. The woman who believed she was drugged and raped got a SANE Nurse exam and the nurse found "Zolpidem," a sedative found in drugs like Ambien, was in her system. The woman told investigators she did not take anything with that in it.

Through their investigation, police interviewed a teenage girl who said when she was between the ages of 16 and 17 Davis would "'tickle' her side" and would "start on her ribs and work his way up to the side of her breast." Court documents also allege that one night he came to her while she was in bed, pulled down her shorts and pulled up her shirt. She said "she was scared and just acted like she was still asleep." Meanwhile, Davis allegedly "touched all over her body including her vagina."

Later, the documents state the teen texted Davis telling him to leave her alone. That's when he allegedly "told her he knew he had a problem but promised this type of behavior would never happen again." He also allegedly asked her "to never tell anyone what happened."

On Monday, Norman Public Schools confirmed Davis is no longer employed with the school system.