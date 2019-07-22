× Gov. Stitt proclaims July 28 as Blessed Stanley Rother Day in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Governor Kevin Stitt has proclaimed July 28, 2019, as Blessed Stanley Rother Day in Oklahoma.

The day commemorates the Oklahoma priest’s Feast Day, “which is celebrated every year by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, the Diocese of Tulsa and the Diocese of Little Rock in remembrance of the anniversary of his martyrdom in Guatemala,” officials said.

“We are grateful for Gov. Stitt’s recognition of this heroic and humble Oklahoma priest who gave his life in service to his people,” Archbishop Paul S. Coakley said. “Blessed Stanley is a model for us all, and a man who stayed true to his Oklahoma roots with hard work and dedication to his faith.”

Rother was born in 1935 in Okarche and ordained a priest on May 25, 1963. He was martyred in 1981 in Guatemala. He was beatified in September of 2017.

The Archdiocese in Oklahoma City is in the final stages of a design of 2,000-seat shrine, museum and campus in his honor.

The shrine will serve as Rother’s final resting place and include a devotional prayer chapel, classrooms for religious education and ministry facilities.

Additionally, there will be a Blessed Stanley Rother Museum and Pilgrim Center. It will feature artifacts from his life, videos and testimony – all in hopes of keeping the life and legacy of the blessed alive for future generations.

It will be located in south Oklahoma City I-35 and SE 89th.