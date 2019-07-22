Law enforcement, first responders honor life of fallen deputy with new conference

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Law enforcement officers and first responders are honoring the life of a fallen deputy while also being better prepared for the unthinkable.

In April of 2017, Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wade was serving an eviction notice at a home along Mulhall Rd., near I-35.

While serving the eviction notice, officials with the sheriff’s office said Wade was shot multiple times in the body and face by 45-year-old Nathan LeForce.

While authorities searched for the man accused of shooting the deputy, officials with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office learned Wade passed away from his injuries.

The Logan County sheriff remembered Wade as a man who loved serving his community.

“Deputy Wade lived like a warrior, and he died like one. You know, he gave his life serving his community, and I don’t think you can have a bigger honor than that,” Sheriff Damon Devereaux said, choking back tears.

Now, the law enforcement community is honoring his legacy while also protecting officers in the line of duty.

This week, leading experts from across the United States will be offering classes for local law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services and dispatchers in Midwest City.

The David Wade Memorial Active Attack Conference will focus on teaching first reponders how to prepare for an active attack, and how to respond and focus on the aftermath of the event.

Wade’s family told organizers that “this is the kind of course David would attend.”