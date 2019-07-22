× Man arrested after allegedly leading Lawton police on chase while riding dirt bike

LAWTON, Okla. – Officials say one man was taken into custody after allegedly leading Lawton police officers on a chase while riding a dirt bike.

Around 3 p.m. on July 22, Lawton police officers attempted to pull over a black Baja Dirt Bike that was not street legal. The driver took off, leading them on a short pursuit.

At one point, the motorist accelerated and ended up crashing the bike at 4th and Park Ave.

The driver, 25-year-old Steven Julian, was arrested on complaints of eluding a police officer, reckless driving, marijuana prohibited, among other traffic violations.