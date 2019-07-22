Man arrested after allegedly leading Lawton police on chase while riding dirt bike

Posted 5:44 pm, July 22, 2019, by

LAWTON, Okla. – Officials say one man was taken into custody after allegedly leading Lawton police officers on a chase while riding a dirt bike.

Around 3 p.m. on July 22, Lawton police officers attempted to pull over a black Baja Dirt Bike that was not street legal. The driver took off, leading them on a short pursuit.

At one point, the motorist accelerated and ended up crashing the bike at 4th and Park Ave.

The driver, 25-year-old Steven Julian, was arrested on complaints of eluding a police officer, reckless driving, marijuana prohibited, among other traffic violations.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.