Moore police: Man wanted for murder after father found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Authorities in Moore say a man made a gruesome discovery after a friend didn't make it to church on Sunday morning.

“A person went to a residence to check on a friend who did not show up for church. Found out that person was deceased. Once officers arrived, they determined it to be a homicide,” Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, with the Moore Police Department, said.

Officials say 48-year-old Glenn Barber's body was discovered inside his home this weekend.

Now, officers are looking for his son, 21-year-old Jacob Barber, who police say may be driving his father's 2007 white Nissan Pathfinder. On Monday afternoon, authorities announced that Barber is now wanted on an active warrant for first-degree murder.

“We definitely need to talk to him to get some more information on possibly what happened at the house,” Lewis said.

Neighbors in the area say Glenn and Jacob moved to the area not too long ago.

“Seen them in and out a little bit but never got acquainted,” a neighbor said.

News 4 talked to those who knew Glenn. They say he was active with a local children's camp and previously worked for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma.

The BGCO sent us the following statement:

“We are heartbroken to learn of Glenn’s death. He was a kind, caring man who loved Jesus and other people. Glenn will be greatly missed by his many Oklahoma Baptist friends across the state.”

Glenn's daughter acknowledged on Facebook that police would like to talk to her brother and that he has long suffered from mental illness.

If you know where Jacob Barber may be, you’re urged to call Moore police at 405-793-5171.