NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9.

The fire department says K-9 Quip passed away on Saturday.

“Quip wasn’t only a valuable resource, but an important and beloved part of the NFD family. Her time was short here, but she will be greatly missed,” the department said on Facebook.

Officials are asking everyone to keepĀ Captain Justin Lechman and the crew from Station 7 in their thoughts and prayers.