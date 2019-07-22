Officials investigating after man found shot to death at marijuana farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Okla. - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting at a marijuana farm just outside of Ada.

According to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center for a patient with a gunshot wound to his back.

Deputies arrived and spoke with 41-year-old Jimmy Northcutt, who said he got into an argument with 31-year-old Brian Doherty at a marijuana grow operation. At one point during the argument, Northcutt said shots were fired.

“We did find one male subject there at the marijuana grow,” Sheriff John Christian told News 4. “He was deceased. At that point, we called in OSBI crime scene.”

Officers say they spoke with Northcutt the next day, but he gave them a different story.

“He stated he was out there flying his drone over the property, and was confronted by Brian Doherty and another male subject,” Sheriff Christian said. “He said he fled the area and left the drone behind.”

Sheriff Christian says Northcutt returned for the drone later that night, and that’s when the shooting happened. Northcutt is still in the hospital.

So far, no charges have been filed, and Sheriff Christian says he’s skeptical of the victim's story.

“He told a different version that really doesn’t totally add up,” Sheriff Christian said. “What he was doing out there initially, we believe that maybe there was some other issues going on there.”

Officers say Northcutt had one gunshot wound to the back, while Doherty was shot multiple times from the front.

News 4 spoke with Brian Doherty’s business partners at The Center Family Farm, who released this statement:

"Brian’s death is very tragic. He was a great father, and was on the right track to a better life for him and his family. The incidents that happened the day of his death had nothing to do with cannabis, but, over past altercations and domestic issues. Having this grow facility was Brian’s dream, and The Center Family Farm will continue the grow operation in his honor."

OSBI is assisting with the investigation.