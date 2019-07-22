× Officials: Woman dies after being accidentally shot during family argument

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of his daughter.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 19, officers were called to a reported shooting at a home near N. Rockwell Ave. and Britton Rd.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 47-year-old Mischa Hill suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators learned there was a family argument at the home before the shooting occurred. Officials say Hill’s father, 74-year-old Michael Henthorn, grabbed a gun and was confronted by a male family member who was attempting to intercede.

The two men struggled over the gun when it suddenly went off. The bullet hit Hill, who was standing nearby.

Authorities say Hill was not involved in the struggle over the gun when she was shot.

Henthorn was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.