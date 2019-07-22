× OHP extends application period for next academy

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’ve always dreamed of being in law enforcement, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will have its academy next year.

Originally, the opening date for the 66th Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy was scheduled to begin in late November. However, the agency says it has decided to delay it until Friday, Feb. 28.

The new start date will mean troopers will graduate in the spring, and will allow the department to maximize financial resources available to use toward training. As a result, cadets will be able to focus on loved ones during the holidays.

Candidates who have already moved through the initial phase of recruitment will continue, and they will still be competing against the same candidate pool previously identified. However, current candidates will now be presented with the option of selecting up to three troop residency preferences.

The extended application period will begin Wednesday, July 24 and will run through Saturday, Aug. 31.

“This expanded cadet class heralds an unparalleled opportunity for the future of the Department. I will be personally engaged in this process every step of the way, and this administration is excited about using the solid tradition of integrity, self-discipline, and unwavering professionalism of the Patrol as a springboard for innovative ways to find the best young men and women in Oklahoma to represent those values,” said Col. Michael S. Harrell, chief of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Anyone who has questions regarding the application process, including current candidates, may contact the Department at (405) 425-7000, or visit the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on social media.