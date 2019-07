OKLAHOMA CITY – A van was stolen in broad daylight and now police are asking for help catching the thieves.

It happened Thursday shortly before 2 p.m. near SW 51st and Blackwelder.

According to police, the suspect got out of an El Camino and took off in the van.

The van is a white 2001 Dodge V1500 with the Oklahoma tag 316KJG.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.