Oklahoma man accused of setting fire to ex-girlfriend’s house

ARDMORE, Okla. – A man was arrested on several complaints, including arson, after he allegedly set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s house.

Firefighters responded to the scene at around 6 a.m. Tuesday at a home in Ardmore.

“When our crews got there we had fire showing through two different windows in the structure,” Fire Marshal Tim Lee said.

Lee told KXII crews quickly put out flames, but the blaze caused approximately $15,000 in damage.

The house did not have any utilities for about three months, officials say, which led them to believe it was an arson case.

“There was no utilities hooked up to the house so there was probably no cause of electrical fire or gas fire,” Lee said.

The homeowner told authorities she believed her ex-boyfriend, Jimmy Morgan, 40, started the fire.

She said the two were involved in a relationship and between jobs, as well as living in the house without any utilities.

“She wasn’t surprised when she learned the house had caught fire, that they had a recent argument the night before,” Sgt. Brice Woolly with the Ardmore Police Department said.

Morgan was arrested that day for allegedly breaking into another house.

“And so they made contact with him there and ultimately arrested him for some outstanding warrants,” Woolly said.

Officials say Morgan confessed to burning the house and faces a felony count of second-degree arson.

He was also arrested on several other complaints, including assault and battery and robbery.

Morgan is set to appear in court on August 29.