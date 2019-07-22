Oklahomans celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- It’s been 50 years since American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first landed on the moon, ending the space race.

The nation has spent the last week celebrating the anniversary through events all over the country, including at the National Mall, where the Apollo 11 launch was projected onto the Washington Monument.

In Oklahoma, Science Museum Oklahoma hosted events for all ages to enjoy. On Saturday, visitors launched rockets, experimented with centripetal force and were even able to test out a hovercraft.

“I want to be an astronaut when I grow up,” said Gavin Glunow, who visited the museum.

A panel was held on Sunday to discuss Oklahoma’s contributions to space exploration, featuring familiar faces like Congresswoman Kendra Horn, who is the House Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee Chairwoman.

The panel discussed a wide variety of topics like how to get young people into our nation’s growing aviation and aerospace industries.

“The work that we did through Apollo goes well beyond just the exploration. Looking back on the earth, the science, those discoveries. It has transformed, literally transformed our lives in every single way,” said Horn.

The celebration wrapped up with hope for future space exploration.

“Our idea was to remember that it’s good to remember where we’ve been, so we can look to where we’re going,” aid Jaxon Brinsfield, Science Museum Oklahoma Education Engagement Specialist.

If you couldn’t get out and celebrate the moon landing anniversary this weekend, Science Museum Oklahoma will be home to “Apollo 11: For All Mankind" documentary at the Kirkpatrick Planetarium now through Labor Day.