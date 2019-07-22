Police investigating scheme to use fraudulent credit cards to obtain lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are working to identify three people who might have information about a lottery scheme.

On July 16, officers were called to the E-Z Mart in the 3300 block of S.W. 44th St. following a report of a white-collar crime.

Officials at the store say they discovered the scheme after credit card companies began declining charges at the store.

According to the police report, a man came to the store multiple times with a credit card with the magnetic strip scratched off. Every time they tried to run the card, the register would ask the employee to manually enter the card number.

Instead of taking the number off the card, the man would read off a credit card number on his phone. Officials say the man and four other people would come in and buy $100 worth of lottery tickets multiple times a day this way.

According to the report, employees learned something was wrong when one of the alleged suspects pocket dialed the store by accident. On the call, the alleged suspect could be overheard talking about using a certain card to get things from stores fraudulently.

In all, store employees said the suspects spent $14,000 this way.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.