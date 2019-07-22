× Police: Man set vehicle on fire; flames spread to nearby building

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting a vehicle on fire, but the flames spread to a nearby building.

Witnesses say 28-year-old Joseph Osborne set the vehicle on fire near an apartment complex in Tulsa before taking off.

Firefighters say the blaze consumed the vehicle and also caused damage to the building. Police say they have video of Osborne buying fuel at a nearby gas station before the fire.

Osborne was arrested on complaints of third-degree arson and endangering human life.