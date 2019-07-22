× Professional barbershop opening in Day Shelter to serve Oklahoma City’s homeless population

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City’s homeless population will soon be able to get a free haircut whenever they need one at no charge.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, Rooted Barber + Shop began providing free services to people experiencing homelessness at the Homeless Alliance’s Day Shelter.

“I’m a big fan of the work that the Homeless Alliance does in our community and have been volunteering there for years,” Bruce Waight, owner of Rooted Barber + Shop and founder of the Hair Collaborative shared. “Clients deserve to get professional hair services in a professional space, and I’m so grateful that Bob Moore Subaru could see this vision and generously supported it. I’m proud to collaborate with OKC metro shops to fit this need.”

The Hair Collaborative, a group of professional barbers and stylists who volunteer their time, will staff the barbershop to provide weekly coverage in morning and afternoon shifts. If you are an Oklahoma licensed barber or cosmetologist and would like to volunteer, click here.

The Homeless Alliance operates Oklahoma City’s Day Shelter, which serves about 350 people each day. At the shelter, the homeless population is given access to prepared meals, showers, computers, phones, mail and other needed services.