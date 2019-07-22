Protesters Want ICE Agents Out of OK County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- The battle over undocumented immigrants in the US comes to the Oklahoma County Jail House

" I beg of you I plead with you get those ICE officer out of your county jail now," said ICE protester, Sara Bana.

Impassioned pleas at the Oklahoma County Jail Trustee meeting about two immigration and customs enforcement agents working at the Oklahoma County Jail.

When an inmate is booked into the jail and doesn't have proper immigration documentation, ice officers are notified. They then investigate and may place a hold on that person. County officials tell news 4 they're required by federal law to notify ICE about these types of inmates, and the agents are at the jail to speed up the process.

Opponents say the jail doesn't have an official contract to house the agents. Protesters also want to make sure the county doesn't work with ICE in the future.

Reverend T. Sheri Dickerson helped organize the protesters at the meeting.

"I am an America citizen so it is the least that I can do, standing with a lot of the marginalized communities and again trying to appeal to Oklahoma Jail Trust to remove the ICE agents that are working within the Oklahoma County Jail." said Dickerson.

Opponents say letting the ICE agents work in the jail ins't a good situation for Oklahomans.

" It is not a necessity it is a waste of funds and it is a disruption of humanity. It is very important so that we can allocate those funds for better purposes." said Dickerson.

As for the Jail Trustee Board, Commissioner Carrie Blumert posted a statement on social media saying..

"Today our jail trust meeting was two hours long. (That's longer than usual.)

That's because 20 members of the public signed up to speak on the presence of ICE in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Thank you to everyone who came. This is how our government is supposed to work. We must rely on the input of citizens to make important decisions like these.

I want to especially thank the two DACA recipients who shared their stories. These students have committed no crime. But every day they risk being taken from their homes, their family, and their lives.

It is so important that we remember that every decision we make impacts the lives of real human beings. Our friends, neighbors, and family members. They aren't just numbers on a page. It is easier for us to do that when we can see faces and hear personal stories.

Every county meeting is open to the public and I encourage you to show up when you can. If you can't show up you can stream them online on our website."