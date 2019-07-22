Shooting investigation underway in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating after a man reportedly shot his friend, thinking it was someone else firing shots at his home.

Police responded to the scene at around 3 a.m. Monday after someone said they heard shots being fired at a home down the street.

According to FOX 23, a homeowner saw a person pull into their driveway and fire shots at the person, thinking it was the shooting suspect.

The man was struck in the arm and taken to the hospital where police believe he will be OK.

However, police say it’s believed the homeowner did not mean to shoot at the person because the man was a friend.

Police tried to get the homeowner to come out of the house, but he was not inside, and surrendered near Pine and Peoria after calling police.

The incident remains under investigation.