Silver alert issued for Oklahoma City man not seen in two weeks
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has not been seen for two weeks.
A silver alert has been issued for 63-year-old Willie Jordan.
Jordan has a scar on his right and left arms.
Officials say Jordan was last seen around 1 p.m. on July 3 in the 200 block fo N.W. 85th St. in Oklahoma City.
Investigators say Jordan is supposed to receive medical treatment three times a week and has not shown up treatment in two weeks.
If you have any information about Jordan’s whereabouts, call 911.
35.467560 -97.516428